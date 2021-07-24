Tokyo Olympics: In-form Saurabh Tops 10m Air Pistol Qualifying; Abhishek Falters

Saurabh started off his qualifying round in sublime manner, scoring 50/50 off the first 5 shots before a series of 9s pushed him back briefly. The youngster though roared back with 16 10s and 4 9s in the second and third series which moved him back up the rankings. After that in the fourth series Saurabh shot 100/100, putting the few 9s well in the background at his first Olympic Games.

Saurabh continued his fine form in the qualifying and very quickly rose to the top of the charts, firing 20 10s up until halfway in the fifth series. After 4 more 10s, he hit two 9 to end series 5 with 98 and an overall score of 489.

Saurabh continued his fine form in the qualifying and very quickly rose to the top of the charts, firing 20 10s up until halfway in the fifth series. After 4 more 10s, he hit two 9 to end series 5 with 98 and an overall score of 489. Saurabh added another 97 in the final series to take his score to 586, 5 more than Ukraine’s Pavlo Korostylov who totalled 581. Saurabh finished with three 9s and 2 10s in the last five shots.