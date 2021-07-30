Grit and Resilience Guided MC Mary Kom Past All Hurdles in an Illustrious Career

No hurdle is tall enough for this diminutive boxer from Manipur.

Never one to be satisfied, Mary Kom has made a fine habit of moving her goal post constantly. It is this quest for constant challenge and steady improvement that constantly brings us back to the table discussing this ageless wonder. Mary Kom does not seem to strain from boxing in the ring or dreaming out of it.

She had her third child Prince in 2013, a reward perhaps for winning bronze in London. The young infant wouldn’t stand in her way, just as his twin brothers weren’t in 2007. Gold at the Asian Games in 2014 must have been affirmative, as she finally emulated the hero that inspired her into boxing. But then, the determined boxer isn’t an ordinary human being.

If there was one chapter missing in this epic story, it was one that threatened to take the boxing out of an indefatigable Mary Kom. As she advanced in the years, younger opponents started to challenge the legend, often upending her from a throne she protected with a zealous passion.

Mary Kom endured the most prolonged slump of her career when she suffered during the phase that followed the 2014 Asian Games. Despite making a gallant effort, she could not find a way to punch a ticket to Rio 2016. Ordinary mortals would have ended their careers a few times already, if they had the luxury of walking in the great woman’s shoes.

Not Mary Kom, no hurdle is too high for her.