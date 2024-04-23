Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmati Win Top Honours at Laureus Sports Awards

"The Laureus mission of using sport as a power for good has been changing lives for 25 years and embodies the values of its founding patron, Nelson Mandela. I want to add my support to Laureus Sport for Good and the work they are doing to transform lives around the world," said Djokovic.

Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year and in doing so became the first footballer to win the prestigious Award.