Norway Chess: R Praggnanandhaa Secures 1st Classical Win Over Magnus Carlsen

In their previous encounters in this format, Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa had drawn three times.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa achieved his first classical game victory over World number 1 Magnus Carlsen, securing the sole lead in the Norway Chess tournament.

The 18-year-old, who has previously defeated Carlsen in rapid and exhibition games multiple times, now holds the top position with 5.5 points after three rounds.

Playing with the white pieces, Praggnanandhaa's win moved the home favorite Carlsen to the fifth spot in the standings. Classical chess, or slow chess, gives players a substantial amount of time to make their moves, typically at least one hour.

