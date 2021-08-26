Neeraj Chopra Slams Controversy Created Around Pak Thrower, Using His Statement
Neeraj Chopra posted a video urging followers to not misrepresent his statements for personal agenda.
Ever since Neeraj Chopra won the historic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he has become the golden boy of India - being invited for felicitation ceremonies almost every day and interviewed by media houses even more often.
However, one such interview of his where Neeraj had said he had to take his javelin from Pakistani thrower before his first throw at the Tokyo Olympics, has since been used by certain individuals on social media to target the Pakistani athlete.
In an interview to the Times of India, Neeraj has been quoted as having said, "The story is that I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, 'Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin. I have to throw with it'. Then he gave it back. That's why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly!"
This statement has since been misinterpreted by the people on social media with many even starting to target Arshad.
In light of the developments, Neeraj took to Twitter to post a video requesting people to not use him and his comments as a medium of propaganda. He said, "I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments."
In the video, Neeraj explains how every thrower puts their javelin in the common stack and anyone can pick it up and use it to train. It’s just that Neeraj himself wanted to use his personal javelin for the Olympics final and when he could not find it, he saw Arshad using it and asked for it back. The Pakistani javelin-thrower immediately returned it and Neeraj continued onto throwing his best throw of the final.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.