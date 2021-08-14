Neeraj Chopra Down With High Fever, Tests Covid Negative

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who has been suffering from a high fever for the past two days, has tested negative for Covid-19. Chopra could not attend a felicitation programme organised by the Haryana government in Panchkula on Friday but did attend the programme virtually.

A doctor had advised Chopra to undertake a Covid-19 test. "His temperature was 103 till yesterday. But he is getting better now. His (Covid) report also came negative. Doctor has advised him rest. He had a hectic schedule, and that is the reason he fell ill," a person close to Chopra was quoted as saying by IANS.