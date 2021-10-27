Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj Among 11 Recommended for Khel Ratna: Report

Tokyo medallist Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, P Sreejesh along with Sunil Chhetri, Mithali Raj, hockey player P Sreejesh were also recommended for the country's highest sporting honour.

Shooter Avani Lekhara, who won two medals at the Tokyo Paralympics including a historic gold, is among five para-athletes who have also reportedly been nominated for the Khel Ratna.

In 2020, five sportspersons were awarded the Khel Ratna which was the most in a year.