Neeraj Chopra ‘May Be’ India’s Flag Bearer in CWG Opening Ceremony

Chopra won the javelin throw event in the Tokyo Olympics last year to become only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold medal. His gold was the country's first Olympic medal in athletics.

Chopra was also the flag bearer of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

India will send a 322-member strong contingent to the July 28 to August 8 Birmingham Games, out of which 215 will be athletes (both able bodied and para athletes). There will be 107 female athletes.

Cycling Federation of India chairman and IOA joint secretary Onkar Singh will be India's chef de mission at the Games. Rajesh Bhandari, Anil Dhupar and Prashant Kushwaha will assist Singh as general managers.

In January, ousted IOA president Narinder Batra had named senior vice-president RK Anand as the chef de mission of the CWG. But the current dispensation under acting IOA president Anil Khanna has made a fresh announcement.