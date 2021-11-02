Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara, Mithali Raj Among 12 2021 Khel Ratna Awardees
Neeraj Chopra is among 12 sportspersons set to be conferred the Khel Ratna this year.
Indian javelin star, and the only track-and-field Olympic gold medallist from the country, Neeraj Chopra is among 12 sportspersons who will be conferred the country's highest sporting honor- the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, this year.
The felicitation ceremony will take place on 13 November at the Rashtrapati Bhawan with the President of India handing out the awards at the Darbar Hall.
Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Kumar (wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) Manpreet Singh (hockey) and Sreejesh PR (hockey) are the other stars from the games this summer to be conferred the honour.
Tokyo Paralympics medallists Avani Lekhara (shooting), Sumit Antil (javelin), Pramod Bhagat (badminton), Krishna Nagar (badminton), Manish Narwal (shooting) have also been selected for the Khel Ratna award.
Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and men's football captain Sunil Chhetri have also been selected for the honour.
The original list of sportspersons initially recommended by the selection committee comprised only 11 names, with men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh added to the final list.
Apart from the Khel Ratna, 35 Indian sportspersons will be conferred the Arjuna award this year with 16 members (apart from Sreejesh and Manpreet) of the bronze medal-winning hockey team included in the list. Shikhar Dhawan is the only Indian cricketer in the list while shooter Abhishek Verma, triple jumper Arpinder Singh, boxer Simranjit Kaur also included in the final list.
Full List of 35 Arjuna Awardees
Arpinder Singh (athletics)
Simranjit Kaur (boxing)
Shikhar Dhawan(cricket)
Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman (fencing)
Monika (hockey)
Vandana Katariya (hockey)
Sandeep Narwal (kabaddi)
Himani Uttam Parab (mallakhamb)
Abhishek Verma (shooting)
Ankita Raina (tennis)
Deepak Punia (wrestling)
Dilpreet Singh (hockey)
Harman Preet Singh (hockey)
Rupinder Pal Singh (hockey)
Surender Kumar (hockey)
Amit Rohidas (hockey)
Birendra Lakra (hockey)
Sumit (hockey)
Nilakanta Sharma (hockey)
Hardik Singh (hockey)
Vivek Sagar Prasad (hockey)
Gurjant Singh(hockey)
Mandeep Singh (hockey)
Shamsher Singh (hockey)
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (hockey)
Varun Kumar (hockey)
Simranjeet Singh (hockey)
Yogesh Kathuniya (para athletics)
Nishad Kumar (para athletics)
Praveen Kumar (para athletics)
Suhash Yathiraj (para badminton)
Singhraj Adhana (para shooting)
Bhavina Patel (para table-tennis)
Harvinder Singh (para archery)
Sharad Kumar (para athletics)
