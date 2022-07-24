'He Is the Country's Son': Neeraj Chopra's Family Erupts in Celebration

Celebrations were in full swing at Neeraj Chopra’s home in Haryana’s Panipat after the javelin player created history by becoming the first Indian male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships. Chopra clinched silver in the javelin throw final in Oregon, United States on Sunday, 24 July. His grandmother and mother were seen dancing to the sounds of the dhol.

“Our son was able to accomplish this, the country’s son was able to win this medal...we are very happy for him. He had been telling us that he has been working very hard for this game, and that he aims to win a medal in the 90 metres throw and he did it,” his father Satish Kumar said.

Neeraj’s home town of Khandra village in Panipat has been seeing ecstatic celebrations since Sunday morning, when the javelin player made his winning throw.