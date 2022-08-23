Neeraj Chopra Set to Make Comeback at Lausanne Diamond League on 26 August

At the start of the season, Chopra had said that he would like to do well in the Diamond Leg Finals.

The groin injury may have affected his preparations, but Chopra can aim for his maiden Diamond League title as the six-man field in Lausanne is not that strong as compared to the Stockholm leg.

Peters is recovering from injury after he was beaten up on a boat in his country earlier this month. Vadlejch is in the fray and so is struggling Keshorn Walcott, the 2012 Olympic champion.

Chopra's season best is 89.94m while Vadlejch has a season's best of 90.88m and Walcott 89.07m.

This will be Chopra's second competition in a Diamond League Meeting this season. Before that, he finished fourth in Zurich in August 2018.

He has taken part in eight Diamond League meets so far -- three in 2017, four in 2018 and one this year. He had two fourth-place finishes, the other one being in Doha in May 2018, when he had thrown 87.43m, before taking the second place in Stockholm.

The winner of each Diamond Discipline at the Final will become "Diamond League Champion" and be awarded a Diamond Trophy, USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships 2023.

Birmingham CWG silver medallist Avinash Sable was earlier among the participants in the men's 3000m steeplechase but his name is no longer in the list.