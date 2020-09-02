Mumbai Indians Sign Australia’s Pattinson as Malinga’s Replacement

Mumbai Indians have signed Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as a replacement for Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga, who won't be available for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting this month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MI said that Malinga wants to be with his family back home in Sri Lanka and thus won't play this year for the four-time champions.

Pattinson had previously been signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011. Although he stayed with the franchise for three seasons, he never got to be part of the playing XI even once in the IPL.

“James Pattinson will join MI family currently based in Abu Dhabi this weekend,” said MI in their statement.