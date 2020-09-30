New Innings in Showbiz for MS Dhoni as He Backs Sci-Fi Web Series

After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni continues to play cricket in the IPL and Sakshi said while he will be partially involved in the decision-making, the studio is a passion project for both of them.

"When we were developing Roar of the Lion, we thought it was the perfect time to venture into the entertainment industry. We aim to give a platform to deserving talent to showcase their skills along with providing fresh and original content to the audience. Mahi will be partially involved (in the production house). The day-to-day running of the company is looked after by me. We have a process to ensure quality control from the word go. Mahi and I take the final call with our team's inputs and suggestions. Our aim is to produce good stories from our hearts,” she added, as per Mid-Day.