MS Dhoni Astonishes Fans With Yet Another New Look
The IPL resumes on 19 September, where MS Dhoni-led CSK will face reigning champions Mumbai Indians.
With still some time left for the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been keeping himself busy.
The former India captain has been experimenting with his hairstyle faster than his running between the wickets. Dhoni has gone from sporting long hair to a bald look to a Mohawk, keeping his admirers on the edge of their seats.
The official broadcasters of IPL 2021, Star Sports, on Thursday posted a new snapshot of MS Dhoni with a sassy look. Fans are going gaga over his new hairstyle after seeing the photo, which has gone viral.
Many fans believe Dhoni's new look is part of a commercial for the rest of the IPL 2021 season, which begins on September 19 in UAE, with Dhoni's CSK taking on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.
Star Sports shared the photo with a disclaimer that read: “#MSDhoni's up to something new before #VIVOIPL! Stay tuned for the Asli Picture! #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 14th edition of the IPL was postponed halfway through the group stage. CSK and some of the other IPL teams are already in the UAE and have begun their training.
Earlier this year, Dhoni was seen sporting a monk look.
A few weeks ago, Dhoni was seen in an entirely new style. “Legend Dhoni..Sports A Dashing Look...Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend @mahi7781,” hairstylist Aalim Hakim had shared in his Instagram post.
