MS Dhoni Astonishes Fans With Yet Another New Look

With still some time left for the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been keeping himself busy.

The former India captain has been experimenting with his hairstyle faster than his running between the wickets. Dhoni has gone from sporting long hair to a bald look to a Mohawk, keeping his admirers on the edge of their seats.

The official broadcasters of IPL 2021, Star Sports, on Thursday posted a new snapshot of MS Dhoni with a sassy look. Fans are going gaga over his new hairstyle after seeing the photo, which has gone viral.

Many fans believe Dhoni's new look is part of a commercial for the rest of the IPL 2021 season, which begins on September 19 in UAE, with Dhoni's CSK taking on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.