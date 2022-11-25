Mirabai Chanu to Lead India's Challenge at World Weightlifting Championship

Besides 2017 World Champion Mirabai Chanu (women's 49kg), Achinta Sheuli (men's 73kg), Bindyarani Devi (women's 59kg) and Gurdeep Singh (men's +109kg) will comprise the Indian team for the event which will be held from December 5 to 16 and will be a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"Jeremy has not yet recovered from the injury he suffered during the Commonwealth Games, He had to move up a weight category to 73kg as his original 67kg is not an Olympic discipline. Now he will do that in the next qualifying event," chief national weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma told IANS on Thursday.

The World Championship will also be a crucial event for Mirabai Chanu as it will be her first international competition since the Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai will also be India's main hope in the World Championship which is expected to be dominated by China in the lower-weight divisions.