The Dream Has Been Fulfilled: Mirabai Chanu

"I had worked really hard for Rio but failed badly. It was not my day. It was then that I decided I will fulfil my dream of winning an Olympic medal for the country. What I couldn't do in Rio, I covered it in Tokyo Olympics. In Tokyo, where I am right now, it's because of Rio. It took lots of hard work in reaching here."

Mirabai's silver is India's second medal in weightlifting at the Olympics after Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

"Khaana, sona aur training ke alawa koi doosra kaam nahi kiya" (Besides eating, sleeping and training, she didn't do any other work) is how Mirabai's coach Vijay Sharma summed up her schedule in the past five years.

"Post Rio failure, there was a lot of pressure on me. That setback showed us that we needed to work harder and be more determined. I worked with that lesson and Mira gave full support to me. But the journey post it (Rio 2016), training technique was changed and (we) got results after 2017. There were 2.5 years of Olympic qualification and 1.5 years of corona. But the result of the journey has been reaching here (on the podium)," said Sharma.