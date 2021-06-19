Milkha Singh Wanted to See an Indian Win Olympic Athletics Medal

At the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, India's PT Usha came close to winning a medal in women's 400m hurdles. She finished fourth.

Milkha too had finished fourth in the 1960 Rome Olympics but shattered the world record and was in sight of a medal before a momentary lapse in concentration cost him. He had clocked 45.73 seconds.

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is considered as one having potential to win a medal at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games that start on July 23.

Chandigarh's seven-lane cinder track within the sports complex in Sector 7 is still home to aspiring as well as seasoned athletes.