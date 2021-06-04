Milkha Singh Readmitted to Hospital with ‘Dipping Oxygen Levels’
The decorated sportsman was recently discharged from a private hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19.
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who was recently discharged from a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, had to be readmitted to Nehru Hospital Extension at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Thursday due to “dipping levels of oxygen”, according to The Indian Express. His condition, although, is said to be stable.
“Flying Sikh Milkha Singh has been admitted in ICU in Covid Hospital of PGIMER at 3.35 pm. today due to dipping levels of oxygen. He has been kept under observation and is stable now,” said Prof Ashok Kumar, Official Spokesperson, PGIMER, as per The Indian Express.
A statement issued by Fortis hospital in Mohali, where he was earlier admitted, had said that the sporting icon was discharged in a stable condition on the request of his family, but will be on oxygen support at home as well.
Milkha’s 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got exposed to the virus, continues to be in the ICU of the Fortis hospital with fluctuating oxygen requirements, a medical bulletin issued by Fortis on Thursday said. The hospital had earlier stated that the couple were being treated for COVID-19 pneumonia.
The champion athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games victor but his finest hour was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. His lightning-quick timing at the Italian capital held the national record for 38 years. Milkha also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1959.
