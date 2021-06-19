The Milkha Singh I Had the Privilege of Knowing

A day spent with Milkha at his home in Chandigarh, along with my friend Norris Pritam, is among my most prized moments. It was on the eve of the release of his biopic and there was a stream of reporters at his residence. “Lunch te baad karaange gal (shall talk after lunch),” he said and made us comfortable in a room away from the rest. As time passed, I got anxious and walked up to him to remind him that we, too, needed time.

“Relax. I have kept the best for you,” his assurance was accompanied with some chilled beer; he said, “Save one round for later with me.” What a privilege it was. To be served by a legend. Needless to say, he then shared some little-known anecdotes.

Not a movie man, he had agreed to do the film because Farhan Akhtar reminded him of his young self. He recalled having repeatedly watched Awara, Mahal and Mother India but his commitment to athletics weaned him away from cinema. I was thrilled when he said his favourite actor was Madhubala. She was my favourite too.

Milkha will remain an evergreen athlete. He ran with rare elegance, a sight to behold at the bend in the 400-metre race. His running has come to an end, leaving a void that can never be filled. Salute to the Flying Sikh. Rest in Peace sir.