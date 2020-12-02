Michael Schumacher’s Son Mick Signs With Haas For 2021 F1 Season

The Schumacher name will make a racing return to Formula One next year as Mick Schumacher -- son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher -- has signed a multi-year deal with Haas.

Schumacher (21), a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, leads the Formula 2 title race heading into the final round of the season at Bahrain International Circuit (R12 December 4-6).

He holds a 14-point advantage at the top of the points table -- his sophomore season with Prema Racing netting 10 podium finishes to-date, including a pair of stand-out Feature Race victories at Monza and Sochi.