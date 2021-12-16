Mercedes Drops Appeal Against Max Verstappen's Victory In Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

"We appealed in the interest of sporting fairness, and we have since been in a constructive dialogue with the FIA and Formula 1 to create clarity for the future, so that all competitors know the rules under which they are racing, and how they will be enforced. Thus, we welcome the decision by the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance, and decision making in Formula 1."

Mercedes also offered congratulations to Verstappen and Red Bull. "We would like to express our sincere respect for your achievements this season. You made this Formula 1 Championship title fight truly epic. Max, we congratulate you and your entire team. We look forward to taking the fight to you on the track next season."