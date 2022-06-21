'My Best is Yet to Come,' Says Bajrang Punia

It's 8'o'clock in the morning and one by one, all the wrestlers sneak out of training hall after the regular 90-minute session. But not Bajrang Punia.

Drenched in sweat, Bajrang gets ready for a 'plyometric' workout and slogs for another 45 minutes. An athlete uses speed and force of different movements to build muscle power through plyometric workouts.

His newfound energy and enthusiasm come from encouraging results from a few tests he underwent- Technobody Assessment, Functional Movement Screening Body Composition Analysis and Vo2max.

There is nothing wrong with his body. These tests affirm and help in getting rid of a "mental block" that had straight-jacketed the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist on the mat.