Men’s Skeet Team of Ananat, Gurjoat, Angad Strike Gold in Shooting Championship

Sarabjot Singh and Surbhi Rao also won a silver for India on the day. They shot a combined 581 in qualification, the same score shot by four other teams including two Chinese pairs who took the top two positions by virtue of greater accuracy.

The Indians were third, but as only one team from a country could make the final, Sarabjot and Surbhi were drawn to play Li Xue and Liu Jinyao for gold. The Chinese prevailed 16-4 however and the Indians took home silver.

In the junior events India’s Shubham Bisla and Sainyam won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team competition, overcoming Kazakhstan’s Malika Seil and Kiril Tsukanov 16-10 in the first bronze medal match.