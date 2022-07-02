Meet Rambai, India's Oldest Athletics Champion

It took her less than 46 seconds to rewrite the history books! 105-year-old Rambai from Kadma in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, stormed into the record books of Indian athletics when she completed the 100m race in 45.40 seconds, clinching Gold at the National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodra.

The competition was organised by the Athletics Federation of India.

She had chopped off the record, which had been set by Man Kaur, who had won her race in 74 seconds at the World Masters at the age of 101, by almost 30 seconds. Man Kaur had set the record in 2017, and five years later Rambai smashed it in style.

At Vadodra, Rambai went on to win another Gold medal, when she won the 200m race, finishing with a time of 1 minute and 52.17 seconds.