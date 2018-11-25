No One More Magnificent: How Mary Kom Scripted Her Own Destiny

Her way of life has made her humane. Off the ring the diminutive Mary is all fun. At a drop of a hat she can crack jokes and loves talking. After winning a bronze medal in the London Olympic Games in 2012 the local Manipuri community hosted a party for her in Hyde Park. She was at her best mimicking officials, colleagues and friends.

Before the Games in a pre-Olympic competition, Mary was at a sports good shop, looking for a waterproof jacket. She tried a quite a few of them rejecting all one by one. The salesman was a bit irritated. Finally Mary tried one in front of the mirror and began shadow boxing. It then dawned on the salesman that she was no ordinary buyer. Only if he had realised that one month down the line the same girl would be chasing an Olympic gold just a couple of miles from the shop!

It was Mary’s this humane side that showed in ample terms after winning the sixth world title in New Delhi. The tough and steely Mary couldn’t hold herself and cried like a child. Of course they were tears of joy. But then they reflected a total human in her.