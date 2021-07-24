Full Schedule of Indian Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday

PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Manu Bhaker will be among the many Indian athletes who will be in action on Sunday, 25 July, at the Tokyo Olympics. They will be hoping to add to India's medal tally after Mirabai Chanu's Silver in the women's 49-kg category in weightlifting on Saturday, 24 July.

The Indian duo of Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker will compete in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. They are ranked number 1 and 2 in the world rankings and will aim to bag India's first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will start their campaign in the women's doubles category on Sunday.

The Indian men's hockey team who got off to an impressive start against New Zealand will face Australia in their second group stage match. The Aussies are ranked number 1 in the world.