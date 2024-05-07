Manika Batra Stuns World No 2 at WTT Saudi Smash, Claims Career-Best Singles Win

Top Indian woman paddler Manika Batra claimed the biggest scalp of her career as she accounted for World No. 2, Wang Manyu of China in four games in a Women's singles Round of 32 clash in WTT Saudi Smash on Monday.

Manika came back after losing the first game to win the next three to stun the top Chinese player and win the match 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in the 38-minute encounter played at Infinity Arena in King Abdullah Sports City.