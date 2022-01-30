ADVERTISEMENT

ManU Star Mason Greenwood Accused of Sexual & Physical Violence by Ex-Girlfriend

Greenwood's ex, Hariet Robson, posted audio clips in which he was purportedly heard being abusive.

The Quint
Published
Sports
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has found himself being accused of sexual assault and domestic abuse.</p></div>
i

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has found himself being accused of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

In a series of social media posts, Harriet Robson, who is believed to be the English footballer’s ex-girlfriend posted videos and photos of injuries with the caption, “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also posted audio clips in which Greenwood was purportedly heard being abusive and attempting to force himself on her.

As these accusations took fans by the storm, Manchester United also released a statement saying, “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

So far, Greenwood has not publicly addressed these accusations against him.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT