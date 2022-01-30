ManU Star Mason Greenwood Accused of Sexual & Physical Violence by Ex-Girlfriend
Greenwood's ex, Hariet Robson, posted audio clips in which he was purportedly heard being abusive.
Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has found himself being accused of sexual assault and domestic abuse.
In a series of social media posts, Harriet Robson, who is believed to be the English footballer’s ex-girlfriend posted videos and photos of injuries with the caption, “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me.”
She also posted audio clips in which Greenwood was purportedly heard being abusive and attempting to force himself on her.
As these accusations took fans by the storm, Manchester United also released a statement saying, “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”
So far, Greenwood has not publicly addressed these accusations against him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.