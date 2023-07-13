Major League Cricket 2023: Schedule, Live Streaming, and Telecast Details of MLC

The Indian Premier League style-Twenty20 (T20) format Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament is all set to take place from today, 13 July 2023 in Texas and North Carolina, USA. In India, the MLC will commence from Friday, 14 July 2023.

In the Major League Cricket tournament, a total of six teams will fight it out to grab the title in the inaugural season of the competition. All 19 Major League Cricket matches will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina. The final match of the tournament will be played on 30 July 2023.

Let us check out the Major League Cricket 2023 schedule, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.