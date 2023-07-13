ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Major League Cricket 2023: Schedule, Live Streaming, and Telecast Details of MLC

Major League Cricket 2023: Schedule, Live Streaming, and Telecast Details of MLC

Major League Cricket 2023 will be livestreamed on JioCinema in India.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
Major League Cricket 2023: Schedule, Live Streaming, and Telecast Details of MLC
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian Premier League style-Twenty20 (T20) format Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament is all set to take place from today, 13 July 2023 in Texas and North Carolina, USA. In India, the MLC will commence from Friday, 14 July 2023.

In the Major League Cricket tournament, a total of six teams will fight it out to grab the title in the inaugural season of the competition. All 19 Major League Cricket matches will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina. The final match of the tournament will be played on 30 July 2023.

Let us check out the Major League Cricket 2023 schedule, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

Also Read

Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Jaiswal Shines After Ashwin’s Fifer as India Dominate

Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Jaiswal Shines After Ashwin’s Fifer as India Dominate
ADVERTISEMENT

When Will the Major League Cricket 2023 Tournament Start ?

The MLC 2023 will start on Thursday, 13 July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Will Be the Final Match of the Major League Cricket 2023 Tournament Played?

The final match of the MLC 2023 will be played 30 July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the Major League Cricket 2023 Matches Played?

All the matches of the Major League Cricket 2023 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Also Read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ticket Prices Announced for Fixtures at Eden Gardens

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ticket Prices Announced for Fixtures at Eden Gardens
ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Major League Cricket 2023 in India?

The MLC matches will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website in India for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Major League Cricket 2023 in India?

The live telecast of all MLC matches will be available on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Major League Cricket 2023: Full Schedule

The full schedule of the Major League Cricket 2023 is as follows. The timing of the matches is according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

DayDateMatchTiming (IST)Venue
Friday14-Jul-23Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders6:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Saturday15-Jul-23MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns2:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Saturday15-Jul-23Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom6:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Sunday16-Jul-23San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas6:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Monday17-Jul-23Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom2:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Monday17-Jul-23LA Knight Riders vs MI New York6:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Tuesday18-Jul-23Texas Super Kings vs MI New York6:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Wednesday19-Jul-23LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns6:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Friday21-Jul-23Washington Freedom vs LA Knight Riders3:00 AMChurch Street Park
Saturday22-Jul-23Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings3:00 AMChurch Street Park
Sunday23-Jul-23Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns3:00 AMChurch Street Park
Sunday23-Jul-23LA Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas11:00 PMChurch Street Park
Monday24-Jul-23MI New York vs Washington Freedom3:00 AMChurch Street Park
Tuesday25-Jul-23San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings3:00 AMChurch Street Park
Wednesday26-Jul-23MI New York vs Seattle Orcas3:00 AMChurch Street Park
Friday28-Jul-23Play-off: Qualifier2:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Friday28-Jul-23Play-off: Eliminator6:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Saturday29-Jul-23Play-off: Challenger6:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
Monday31-Jul-23MLC final6:00 AMGrand Prairie Stadium
ADVERTISEMENT

Major League Cricket 2023: Teams and Sqauds

Here is the list of teams and squads of the Major League Cricket 2023.

1. Los Angeles Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (C), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Ali Sheikh, Gajanand Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Bhaskar Yadram, Adam Zampa, Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Corne Dry, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra.

2. Texas Super Kings: Faf Du Plessis (C), Milind Kumar, Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Sami Aslam, Dwayne Bravo, Cody Chetty, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron.

3. MI New York: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor, David Wiese, Ehsan Adil, Hammad Azam, Jason Behrendorff, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Saideep Ganesh, Shayan Jahangir, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Sarbjeet Ladda, Monank Patel.

Also Read

India vs WI, 1st Test: Indian Bowlers Make Inroads, West Indies 68/4 at Lunch

India vs WI, 1st Test: Indian Bowlers Make Inroads, West Indies 68/4 at Lunch
ADVERTISEMENT

4. San Francisco Unicorns: Aaron Finch (C), Mackenzie Harvey, Shadab Khan, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Carmi Le Roux, Lungi Ngidi, Smit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Qais Ahmad, Finn Allen, Corey Anderson, Amila Aponso, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Brody Couch, Tajinder Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David White.

5. Seattle Orcas: Wayne Parnell (C), Nisarg Patel, Angelo Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Dasun Shanaka, Phani Simhadri, Harmeet Singh, Matthew Tromp, Andrew Tye, Nauman Anwar, Quinton De Kock, Cameron Gannon, Shehan Jayasuriya, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen.

6. Washington Freedom: Moises Henriques (C), Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, Saurabh Netravalkar, Anrich Nortje, Josh Philippe, Glenn Phillips, Dane Piedt, Obus Pienaar, Usman Rafiq, Mukhtar Ahmed, Saad Ali, Akhilesh Bodugum, Justin Dill, Ben Dwarshuis, Andries Gous, Sujith Gowda.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×