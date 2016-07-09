Celebrating 'the Wizard' Dhyan Chand’s Magic on His Birth Anniversary

Despite all the accolades, Dhyan Chand’s greatest challenge came when he was asked to lead the team for 1936 Berlin Olympics. The centre forward had to face the German team which was famous for its stubborn defense.

But the legend passed the test with flying colours as India beat Germany 8-1. Some reports claim that Adolf Hitler himself was present for the match but he left before the match was over as he could not bear the crushing defeat of his team.

The next day, Hitler invited Dhyan Chand and offered him the post of Field Marshal in the German army. Dhyan Chand at that time was a Lance Naik in the British Indian army. He stood in silence for a few seconds and then responded in broken English that he would prefer to stay in India.