Tokyo 2020: Lovlina Borgohain Loses Semi-Final to World Number 1, Wins Bronze
Lovlina Borgohain was outplayed by the Turkish opponent in the semi-final
Lovlina Borgohain has lost the semi-final bout against world number one Busenaz Surmeneli 5-0.
As the losing semi-finalist, Lovlina wins the bronze medal.
She is now the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympic Games.
India’s sole boxer to be assured a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain put up a tough fight in her semi-final bout against reigning world champion and also the world number one Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, but eventually was beaten 5-0
Lovlina now finishes with a bronze in the women’s welterweight category. She is the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom.
Lovlina Borgohain was outplayed by the Turkish opponent and it was a unanimous decision in favour of the reigning world number one and world champion.
The Indian 23-year-old started off on a positive note with aggressive punches but Surmeneli was in the driver's seat after the first minute of the contest. The Turkish boxer landed some big punches and was awarded the round unanimously by all 5 judges. She’s was given 10s by all while Lovlina was awarded 9s.
The second and third rounds saw Surmeneli continue to dominate even as Lovlina started to try to stage a fightback. In the end, the third round finished as the India's lowest scoring as she was given two 9s and three 8s by the judges.
Surmeneli, the gold medal favourite, finished with perfect 10s in all rounds and will progress onto the final while Lovlina will also be on the podium, with a bronze.
