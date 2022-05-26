Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar Wins Gold in Greece

India's ace long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won the gold medal at the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Greece with an effort of 8.31m.

Sreeshankar was followed by Thobias Montler of Sweden & Jules Pommery of France, who claimed silver 8.27m & bronze 8.17m respectively. His series of six jumps was 7.88m, 7.71m, 8.31m, 7.79m, x, x. This championships is a Bronze level event & part of World Athletics Continental Tour

Murli who is consistently crossing the 8m mark is also the current national record holder and had a jump of 8.36m in his kitty. He broke his own national record last month at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode after a close battle with Tamil Nadu's Jeswin Aldrin.