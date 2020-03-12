IPL, India Open, ISL: Indian Sports Event Affected by Coronavirus

With more than 70 reported cases of coronavirus in India, the Sports Ministry on Thursday asked all national federations to ensure that any sporting event in India is conducted without any public gathering amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the central government on Wednesday had suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This development has put a question mark on the sporting events in India. While the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be held behind closed doors, the Indian Super League (ISL) final between ATK and Chennaiyin is also likely to be played sans any spectators in Goa on Saturday.