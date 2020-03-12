IPL, India Open, ISL: Indian Sports Event Affected by Coronavirus
With more than 70 reported cases of coronavirus in India, the Sports Ministry on Thursday asked all national federations to ensure that any sporting event in India is conducted without any public gathering amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, the central government on Wednesday had suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
This development has put a question mark on the sporting events in India. While the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be held behind closed doors, the Indian Super League (ISL) final between ATK and Chennaiyin is also likely to be played sans any spectators in Goa on Saturday.
Here’s a list of sporting events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India (alphabetic order):
Athletics
- Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed.
Badminton
- India Open in New Delhi from March 24-29 to be held without spectators.
Basketball
- FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed.
Cricket
- Foreign players unavailable for Indian Premier League till April 15 due to government-imposed visa restrictions.
Football
- Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium.
- FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed.
- FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed.
- Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed.
Golf
- India Open from March 19-22 postponed.
Para Sports
- All national and state championships postponed till April 15.
Shooting
- ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed.
(With inputs from PTI)
