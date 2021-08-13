La Liga Begins New Era Without Messi; Barcelona, Real Madrid Revolt

FC Barcelona kick off the post-Messi era with a home game against Real Sociedad and with just over 20,000 fans back in the stands and while the players will no doubt be glad not to play in front of empty stands, at the club, there must be some worries about the reaction to Messi's departure. Barca fans are in a state somewhere between shock, disbelief and anger that financial fair play rules led to Messi's 'adios' and Barca president, Joan Laporta can expect an uncomfortable evening - especially if things don't go Barca's way on the pitch.



There are still doubts over whether or not Barca's summer signings, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia will be able to play and with Frenkie de Jong, Kun Aguero, Ansu Fati and Oscar Mingueza all injured, it already looks like a difficult start to the new campaign for coach Ronald Koeman, who desperately needs to start with a win.