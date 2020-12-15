Messi, Ronaldo, Maradona & Pele in Ballon d’Or Dream Team

Lionel Messi, Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo have found place in the greatest team of all time announced by France Football -- Ballon D'or Dream Team.

Having cancelled its annual Ballon d'Or award for the world's best footballer because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the weekly magazine instead has announced its best XI in history, as voted by journalists from 170 countries and regions.

The esteemed line-up includes Brazil's three-time World Cup winner Pele and legendary Argentinian Diego Maradona, who died last month of a heart-attack.