Legendary Milkha Singh and Wife Recovering Well, Say Doctors

Last week, Milkha was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after having tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, he was shifted out of the ICU.

Later, his wife, too, was admitted to hospital as she tested positive for COVID-19.

Milkha is best known for his exploits during the men's 400m race at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games where he missed a podium finish by a whisker. He clocked 45.73 secs to finish fourth in a photo-finish.

Milkha's 400m national record was broken by Paramjeet Singh during a national meet in Kolkata in 1998. Paramjeet clocked 45.70 secs on a synthetic track while Milkha ran 45.73 secs on a cinder track.