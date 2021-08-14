Lack of Knowhow, Skill Behind Australia's Dismal Show vs B'desh: Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has said that the "lack of knowhow" and "skill" were the mains reasons behind the team's dismal show in the recently concluded five-match T20 International series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the series 4-1, with Australia dishing out one of the worst performances in recent history as they tune up for the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

"The lack of knowhow and skill in those conditions (Bangladesh) brought us undone again," Ponting told Australian Test skipper Tim Paine during the SEN radio show on Saturday.