If You Go After One of Our Guys, All Eleven Will Come Right Back: KL Rahul

Pumped up by the altercation, Bumrah gave it his all and hit Wood's very first delivery after the spat to the boundary in a wild swing of his bat. Bumrah was welcomed to the crease with a barrage of bouncers, something he had done to England's James Anderson during their first innings.

Bumrah and Shami, who shared an 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket, which helped India set up a target of 272 runs for England, were also involved in a verbal duel with James Anderson. The players kept the umpires busy, who had to intervene multiple times during the day to calm things down.

Later, skipper Virat Kohli could be heard saying a few words to Ollie Robinson during England's second innings. However, by that time, India were in a comfortable position, inching closer to victory.

Meanwhile, Rahul, who scored a crucial 129 runs in the first innings and shared a 126-run opening wicket partnership with Rohit Sharma, said he has been looking at the Lord's Honours Board every morning to see if his name has gone up permanently.

"I've been looking at it every morning to see if they've put it up permanently," he said, adding that he was happy that his hundred could set up a victory for India.

India won the second Test match at Lord's by 151 runs.