Kickboxer Succumbs to Punch During Event in Bengaluru, Organiser Booked

During the fight, Nikhil looked agile, defending and delivering a kick to his opponent. However, he collapsed after receiving a punch from his opponent soon after.

The police said that he sustained severe injury in the head and though he was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injury on Wednesday. The funeral was held in Mysuru on the same day.

Nikhil's parents have lodged a complaint in the Jnanabharathi police station against the organisers of the event alleging negligence. They also mentioned in the complaint that there was no arrangement of doctors or ambulance at the venue of the championship.

The police said that Naveen Ravishankar, the accused organiser, is absconding and a hunt has been launched to nab him.