‘Govt Risking Lives’: Khelo India Games in J&K Amid COVID-19 Fears

Close on the heels of the government’s own advisory against holding gatherings across India, coupled with detection of the first two “high viral load” cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, 7 March, the Union Territory (UT) government arranged for assembly of 800 sportspersons from 10 States, including a number of local student players, at the inauguration of first winter games chapter of 'Khelo India' at Gulmarg.

Unfazed by apprehensions, about the outbreak of Coronavirus, expressed by the students’ parents and school administrations, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the winter games. The ceremony took place on the four-foot thick snow accumulation amidst sub-zero temperature at the famous tourist resort of Gulmarg. The government has booked almost all hotels for five days.

Senior government functionaries including Advisor to Lieutenant Advisor Farooq Khan, Secretary Tourism Zubair Ahmad, Secretary Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez and Director General of Youth Services and Sports Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman were present when Rijiju set the event rolling and enjoyed an open-air cultural music outside the Gulmarg Club.