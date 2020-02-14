‘Unofficial’ India Kabaddi Team Reach Tournament Semis in Pakistan

The 'World Kabaddi Championship’ itself is said to be ’unofficial’ as International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) president Janardhan Singh Gehlot in a statement said that the tournament is not recognised by the apex body.

A contingent from India reached Lahore on Saturday via the Attari-Wagah Border to take part in the championship. Confusion and controversy followed after pictures and footage of the Indians arriving in Lahore surfaced on social media platforms.