‘Unofficial’ India Kabaddi Team Reach Tournament Semis in Pakistan
The ‘unofficial’ India team that went to Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship has entered the semi-finals of the tournament.
The 'World Kabaddi Championship’ itself is said to be ’unofficial’ as International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) president Janardhan Singh Gehlot in a statement said that the tournament is not recognised by the apex body.
A contingent from India reached Lahore on Saturday via the Attari-Wagah Border to take part in the championship. Confusion and controversy followed after pictures and footage of the Indians arriving in Lahore surfaced on social media platforms.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also on 10 February said that it has not sanctioned any kabaddi team’s visit to Pakistan for a tournament.
Even the administrator of AKFI, Justice (Retd) S P Garg, has made it clear that the national body did not clear any such team to visit Pakistan.
