Star India Bag Pro Kabaddi League Media Rights For 5 More Seasons

"The auction process has been guided by an independent auction committee, comprising eminent individuals. With this important step now over, we are excited to conduct the PKL Season 8 later this year. Our focus during this rights period will be to further build on the success of PKL and work closely with Star India to offer our fans more and innovative ways to engage with PKL through various mediums including television, digital and gaming."

Star India president K. Madhavan said, "Pro Kabaddi League stands out as one of the most popular sporting properties in India and we at Star India are thrilled to retain the television and digital media rights for the next five seasons. By delivering an event broadcast of international standards, we have elevated the status of this indigenous sport, reinforcing our commitment towards building a multi-sporting nation."

Star India was the media rights partner for PKL for the first seven seasons, but this is the first time Mashal Sports offered the rights to eligible domestic and global players through an open tender process.