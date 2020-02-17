Probe ‘Unofficial’ Indian Team’s Visit to Pak: Rijiju to AKFI

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday ordered the national kabaddi federation to launch an inquiry into an "unauthorised" Indian team's participation in the circle style World Cup in Pakistan even as the side's promoter asserted that no permission was needed to compete in the "unofficial" tournament.

The team returned from Lahore after losing in the final on Sunday amid the furore over its participation in an event declared "invalid" by the International Kabaddi Federation.