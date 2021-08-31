PKL Auction 2021: UP Yodhas Make Pardeep Narwal Most Expensive Player
Patna Pirates backed out from retaining Pardeep Narwal.
At the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League auctions, Pardeep Narwal became the costliest player after the UP Yodhas snapped up the raider for Rs 1.65 cr on Monday.
After becoming the costliest player in the history of the tournament, Pardeep Narwal said,” I am very happy that UP Yoddha bought me. This was the first time I appeared in an auction. So, it makes me very happy. I expected to be picked for over Rs 1.5 crore and that happened.”
At the auction, it was the Telugu Titans who opened the bid directly at 1.20 cr for Pradeep, who had a base price of 30L.
When asked if they wanted to retain the star raider Pardeep, Patna backed out.
While Pardeep took top honours, it was Siddhartha Desai who fetched Rs 1.30 crore after the Telugu Titans retained the raider who became the second most expensive player of the auction.
Earlier, Monu Goyat had held the record of being Pro Kabaddi’s most expensive player when he was bought for Rs 1.51 crore by Haryana Steelers for Season 6.
In all, 10 PKL players have hit the one crore mark over the last two seasons. Six players hit the mark in Season 6 while only two managed it in Season 7. And now in season 8 already 2 players have crossed 1cr mark.
(With inputs from Livemint)
