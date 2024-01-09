PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Position of All Teams in Pro Kabaddi Standings

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is ongoing. A total of 64 matches have been played so far. Twelve teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023-24 Season. The final match will be played on 21 February 2024.
Puneri Paltan is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 46 points. They won 9 and lost 1 out of the 10 matches. Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants are ranked second and third in the standings with 40 and 39 points respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings
Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings.
Pro Kabaddi Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|10
|9
|1
|0
|46
|2
|Dabang Delhi KC
|11
|7
|3
|1
|40
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|11
|7
|4
|0
|39
|4
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|10
|6
|2
|2
|38
|5
|U Mumba
|10
|6
|4
|0
|32
|6
|Haryana Steelers
|10
|6
|4
|0
|31
|7
|Bengaluru Bulls
|12
|5
|7
|0
|31
|8
|Patna Pirates
|11
|5
|6
|0
|29
|9
|Bengal Warriors
|11
|4
|5
|2
|28
|10
|UP Yoddhas
|11
|3
|7
|1
|21
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|10
|2
|8
|0
|14
|12
|Telugu Titans
|11
|1
|10
|0
|9
When was Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Started?
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.
When Will Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 End?
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Puneri Paltan is at the top position of the PKL 2023 Points Table with 46 points.
Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 9 points.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)