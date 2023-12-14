PKL 10: Tamil Thalaivas Pull Off Stunning Victory Against Telugu Titans

Tamil Thalaivas and the Telugu Titans played out close battle in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Wednesday. However, the Thalaivas played their cards perfectly in the last phase of the game to take a 38-36 victory in the end.

Narender top-scored for the Thalaivas with 10 points, meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat and Robin Chaudhary scored 7 points each for the Titans.