PKL 10: Sonu Stars Again as Gujarat Giants Down Bengaluru Bulls in Thriller

Star raider Sonu emerged as the best player for the second successive match as the Gujarat Giants registered a nail-biting win against Bengaluru Bulls in their second match of Season 10 in the Pro Kabaddi League at the EKA Arena by TransStadia here on Sunday.

Both sides kept trading the lead throughout the game until the Giants managed to clinch the lead in the last couple of minutes and win the game 34-31.

Sonu starred for the Giants once again with 12 points in the match as they won their second successive match.