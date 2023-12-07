PKL 10: Sachin Scores 14 Points as Patna Pirates Thump Telugu Titans 50-28

Sachin continued to lead the charge for the Pirates and reduced the Titans to just one member on the mat. But Omkar Patil carried out a brilliant raid as the Titans stayed in the contest at 13-13.

Telugu Titans couldn't hold on for too long and were eventually ALL OUT in the 13th minute. The raiders and defenders kept picking up points as the Patna side earned a healthy lead at 19-13. The Pirates inflicted another ALL OUT just before half-time to take a massive lead at 28-16.