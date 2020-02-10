Indian Team in Pakistan Not Official: World Kabaddi Federation

World Kabaddi Federation on Monday said the kabaddi team from India which reached Pakistan to take part in the World Championship is not "authorized" to use the word 'India', echoing Indian Olympic Association (IOA) which also spoke on similar lines.

"The statement of IOA is true. The Indian team which is in Lahore is not official. Unless it is approved by Sports Ministry no team is authorized to use the word "India"," L. Dorji Lama, President and CEO, World Kabaddi Federation (IF), told IANS.

Earlier speaking to IANS, IOA chief Narinder Batra had said that the team, which reached Lahore on Saturday, is not an official one from the country and hence, they cannot use the word "India" under their banner as they have not been approved by the Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India (AKFI).