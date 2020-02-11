Came to Pak in Individual Capacity: ‘Unofficial’ India Team Coach

As the row over the visit of a kabbadi team, hailing mainly from Punjab, to Pakistan to participate in a tournament without the consent of the Indian government refuses to die down, questions are raised as to how a 60-member contingent was allowed to participate in the tournament.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was left shell-shocked after a kabaddi team from India landed in Pakistan via Wagah border to take part in the so called 'World Championship'.

IOA chief Narinder Batra told IANS that the team, which reached Lahore on Saturday, was not an official squad from the country and hence they can't use the word "India" under their banner, as they have not been approved by the Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India (AKFI).